Dio Slavinovića bez vode

Dio naselja Slavinovići (Luka i ulica Goste Lazarevića) bez vode zbog kvara. Sanacija kvara je u toku. Uredno vodosnabdijevanje u svim ostalim gradskim i prigradskim naseljima, saopćeno je iz tuzlanskog vodovoda.

