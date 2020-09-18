U ulici Aleja Alije Izetbegovića saobraća se jednom trakom

Od
A. D.
-
Zbog radova koje izvode radnici JP Komunalac Tuzla u ulici Aleja Alije Izetbegovića, kod BH Telekoma saobraća se jednom trakom, potvrdili su iz MUP-a TK.  Jučer su radnici JKP Vodovod i kanalizacija Tuzla otklonili kvar na cjevovodu koji se desio na cjevovodu u ovoj ulici.

