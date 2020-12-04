UKC Tuzla: Manje hospitaliziranih pacijenata, neophodno sačuvati osoblje /VIDEO/

Borba sa pepidemijom COVID – 19 u UKC Tuzla i dalje traje. Ipak, bilježi se blagi pad hospitaliziranih pacijenata a obezbijeđeno je i dovoljno smještajnih kapaciteta ukoliko dođe do rasta broja zaraženih kojima je neophodno bolničko liječenje. Iz ove Ustanove tvrde da se moraju fokusirati na očuvanje kadrova.

