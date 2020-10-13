Dionica od ulice Maršala Tita do centra grada bez vode

Kako su naveli u tuzlanskom vodovodu u toku su radovi na dionici od Titove ulice do centra grada, stoga je ovaj dio grada bez vode.

Završetak radova se očekuje u narednim satima. Građani se mole za strpljenje i razumijevanje.

