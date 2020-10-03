Upis studenata u Tuzli naredne sedmice

Upis studenata na fakultete Univerziteta u Tuzli u novu akademsku godinu bit će obavljen od 5. do 9. oktobra, najavili su iz Studentskog parlamenta Univerziteta u Tuzli.

 

