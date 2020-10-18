Uredna isporuka toplinske energije za područje grada očekuje se u narednih sat vremena

Kako je potvrđeno u Cendralnom grijanju d.d. Tuzla, sve prepreke u isporuci toplinske energije su otklonjene i krenula je normalizacija u isporuci iste.

Posljednja “tačka” u gradu bi trebala imati urednunisporuku toplinske energije u narednih sat vremena.

