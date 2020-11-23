Večeras u BKC-u TK koncert Osnovne muzičke škole Tuzla

Od
E. H.
-
U Velikoj sali BKC-a Tuzla večeras u 18:00 sati bit će održan koncert JU Osnovne muzičke škole Tuzla u povodu dana državnosti BiH.  Učenici ove škole će u čast državnog praznika prirediti prigodan program, kako je to bilo i prošlih godina.

