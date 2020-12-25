/VIDEO/ Besplatne stomatološke usluge za osobe s poremećajima u ponašanju

Od
A. Ć.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Ove godine nastavljen je projekat pružanja usluga sanacije zuba u opštoj anesteziji koji Zavod zdravstvenog osiguranja provodi u saradnji sa Univerzitetskim kliničkim centrom i stomatološkim ordinacijama. Projekat omogućava stomatološke usluge za osobe s poteškoćama u razvoju na teret Zavoda zdravstvenog osiguranja.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA