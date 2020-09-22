/VIDEO/ Bh. fudbalerke danas igraju meč sa selekcijom Italije

Jučer je naša selekcija odradila i službeni trening uoči ove utakmice.

Meč Bosna i Hercegovina-Italija na programu je danas u 16:00 sati.

U video prilozima pogledajte šta su o utakmici rekle selektorka Samira Hurem, kapitenka Melisa Hasanbegović i reprezentativka Andrea Gavrić.

