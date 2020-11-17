/VIDEO/ Bolja BiH: Posljednji čuvar tradicije grnčarstva u Gračanici

Od
A. Ć.
-
U rubrici Bolja BiH koju realizujemo sa Ministarstvom trgovine, turizma i saobraćaja TK donosimo vam priču o Denisu Huskiću iz Gračanice koji se bavi jednim od najstarijih zanata – grnčarstvom.

