(VIDEO) Danas počinje bh. prvenstvo – Rukometaši Slobode protiv Borca

Od
A. D.
-
Rukometaši Slobode novu sezonu Prvenstva BiH otvaraju danas od 17:30 sati, kada će snage odmjeriti sa ekipom Borca iz Banjaluke. U taboru tuzlanskog tima očekuju pravu borbu u ovom meču, jer su svjesni da i protivnik želi prve bodove u novoj sezoni.

