(VIDEO) JKP Komunalac Tuzla: Spremni smo za početak sezone i snijeg

U posljednjih nekoliko dana JKP Komunalac Tuzla aktivno radi na uređenju i održavanju higijene grada. Iako snijega još nema, u Komunalcu ističu da je sve spremno za početak sezone, te da ih snijeg ni ove godine neće iznenaditi.

