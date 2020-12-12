/VIDEO/ Košarkaši Slobode dočekuju zenički Čelik

Od
A. Ć.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Košarkaši Slobode svoju 8. utakmicu košarkaškog Prvenstva Bosne i Hercegovine odigrat će protiv zeničkog Čelika. Utakmica će biti odigrana sutra u 19 sati u dvorani Mejdan.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA