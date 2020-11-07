(VIDEO) Krizni štab TK: Vrijeme je da domovi zdravlja počnu sami nabavljati ono što im treba

Od
B. K.
-
     

Opreme za testiranje na korona virus ima dovoljno, kapaciteti UKC-u Tuzla nisu popunjeni, te je situacija u kantonu zadovoljavajuća. To se moglo čuti na konferenciji za medije Kriznog štaba Ministarstva zdravstva TK, gdje su se osvrnuli na prozivke tuzlanskog Doma zdravlja koji je ostao bez opreme za testiranje.

