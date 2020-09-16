(VIDEO) Mladi iz Tuzle se pridružuju globalnoj akciji čišćenja ilegalnih deponija

Mladi iz Tuzle i ove godine će se pridružiti globalnoj akciji čišćenja ilegalnih deponija. U periodu od 19. septembra do 10. oktobra na teritoriji grada provodit će takve akcije, a cilj im je čistija i ljepša životna sredina za sve. Akciju podržavaju i velike kompanije koje na takav način brinu o zaštiti životne sredine.

