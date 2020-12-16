(VIDEO) Najveća smrtnost od Covida u TK: Od početka pandemije 429 smrtnih slučajeva

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Smrtnost pacijenata od posljedica zaraze korona virusom najveća je u Tuzlanskom kantonu. Jedan od osnovnih razloga je brojnost stanovništva u našem kantonu ali struka izdvaja i loše zdravstveno stanje stanovništva što povećava rizik od smrtnih ishoda.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA