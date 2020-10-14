(VIDEO) Nepunih 200.000 KM za podršku zapošljavanju

Službi za zapošljavanje TK bit će doznačeno skoro 200 hiljada maraka za Program poticaja zapošljavanja osjetljivih kategorija. Ove godine sredstva za ove namjene umanjena su zbog pandemije korona virusa. Ovim programom planirane su četiri mjere.

