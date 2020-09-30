/VIDEO/ Nerazvijene općine u TK dobijaju sistemsku podršku

Kao oblik sistemske podrške nedovoljno razvijenim, nerazvijenim i izrazito nerazvijenim jedinicama lokalne samouprave, Vlada TK je utvrdila prijedlog Zakona koji bi regulisao ravnomjeran razvoj lokalnih zajednica TK. Odlukom Vlade, novine će se dešavati i na nekim regionalnim cestama TK.

