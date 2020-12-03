(VIDEO) Nova poskupljenja osnovnih životnih namirnica: Kako reaguju građani?

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Građani BiH brašno i ulje plaćaju 10 posto više u odnosu na period od prije nekoliko mjeseci. Građani i borci za zaštitu prava potrošača ocjenjuju da je u pitanju novi udar na njihove novčanike.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA