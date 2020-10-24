(VIDEO) OKK Sloboda sutra dočekuje KK Bosna Royal

Od
A. D.
-
     

U okviru 4. kola Prvenstva BiH, košarkaši Slobode u nedjelju dočekuju ekipu Bosna Royal iz Sarajeva. S obzirom na trenutnu situaciju sa pandemijom korona virusa, mjere u klubu su rigorozne, a to je rezultiralo da trenutno nema zaraženih igrača.

