/VIDEO/ Penzioneri danas ne žive, nego preživljavaju

Od
A. Ć.
-
     

Dan penzionera u Federaciji Bosne i Hercegovine obilježen je u nedjelju. Penzioneri u Federaciji danas su u lošem položaju, a za svoja prava bore se godinama. Krajnji rezultat je nekada sa više, a nekada sa manje uspjeha ali oni ne pospustaju u svojim ciljevima…

 

