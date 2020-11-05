(VIDEO) Projekt vrijedan 20 miliona KM: Najavljena izgradnja Urgentnog centra u sklopu UKC-a Tuzla

Od
A. D.
-
     

Zdravstveni sistem je zbog pandemije korona virusa u najvećem fokusu. U ovoj ustanovi žele podići nivo zdravstvene zaštite te je zbog toga realizovan projekat uvođenja instalacija medicinskih plinova na Klinici za zarazne bolesti. Menadžment UKC-a najavljuje i novi projekat – izgradnju Urgentnog centra.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA