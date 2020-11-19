/VIDEO/ RMU Banovići skoro u potpunosti ispunio plan proizvodnje uglja za ovu godinu

Od
A. Ć.
-
Rudnik mrkog uglja Banovići bilježi uspješno poslovanje u ovoj godini. Uprkos pandemiji korona virusa, Rudnik će skoro u potpunosti ispoštovati plan proizvodnje uglja od milion i 700 hiljada tona.

