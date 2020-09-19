/VIDEO/ Tuzlaci se bore za finale rukometnog Kupa BiH

Rukometaši Slobode večeras će odigrati polufinalnu utakmicu Kupa BiH protiv banjalučkog Borca. Utakmica je na rasporedu u 20 sati, a pobjednik će se plasati u finale državnog kupa koji će se igrati u nedjelju u Doboju.

