(VIDEO) Zbog pandemije Covid-19 na čekanju i identifikacije

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Pandemija korona virusa u velikoj mjeri uticala je i na rad Instituta za nestale u BiH. Traženje i ekshumacije ove godine su drastično smanjene, a rezultati su slabiji nego ikada prije. Zbog pandemije covid 19 na čekanju su i identifikacije žrtava.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA