Visoki predstavnik iznio stav o političkim nesuglasicama u TK /VIDEO/

Od
S. J.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Visoki predstavnik u BiH Valentin Inzko dao je mišljenje o političkom stanju u Tuzlanskom kantonu. Zaključio je da je sjednica skupštine koju je sazvala nova većina nezakonita, a naložio je i ukidanje vanredne situacije koju je proglasila aktuelna Vlada TK

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA