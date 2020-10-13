Završeni radovi na dionici od ulice Maršala Tita do centra grada

Radovi na vodovodnoj mreži na dionici od ulice Maršala Tita do centra grada su završeni i normalizovana je isporuka vode i u ovom dijelu grada.

Uredno je vodosnabdijevanje u svim gradskim i prigradskim naseljima, saopćavaju iz tuzlanskog vodovoda.

