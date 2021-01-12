Završeni radovi u naselju Krojčica, G. Lipnica bez vode

Od
N. S.
-
Radovi na vodovodnoj mreži u naselju Krojčica su završeni i ovo naselje je uredno snabdjeveno vodom, dok se trenutno pristupa sanaciji kvara u naselju Gornja Lipnica koje trenutno ima prekid u vodosnabdijevanju.

