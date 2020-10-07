Zmajevi sutra dočekuju Sjevernu Irsku, Begović očekuje tešku utakmicu…

Fudbalska A reprezentacija BiH sutra će od 20:45 na stadionu Grbavica dočekati ekipu Sjeverne Irske. Način i stil igre Sjeverne Irske sigurno je dobro poznat reprezentativnom golmanu Asmiru Begoviću.

On smatra da je njihov najveći kvalitet kolektivna igra, a ne kvalitetni pojedinci.

Više u video prilogu:

