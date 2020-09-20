Danas u BiH umjereno oblačno vrijeme

Od
N. S.
-
Danas se u Bosni i Hercegovini očekuje malo do umjereno oblačno i sunčano vrijeme. Nešto više oblaka očekuje se u centralnim i istočnim područjima.

Vjetar slab do umjeren promjenljivog smjera. Dnevna temperatura od 23 do 29, na jugu do 32 stepena Celzijusa.

