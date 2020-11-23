Naselje Pasci sutra bez vode

Od
N. S.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Kako je saopćeno iz JKP “Vodovod i kanalizacija” naselje Pasci – Smajići, Divkovići i Ravna Trešnja u utorak će imati prekid u vodosnabdijevanju zbog radova na pumpnoj stanici.

Građani se mole za razumijevanje.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA