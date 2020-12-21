Poslije podne moguće otežano vodosnabdijevanje

Od
N. S.
-
Zbog kvara na transportnom cjevovodu iz Stupara, koji se dogodio u jutarnjim satima, moguće je otežano vodosnabdijevanje u poslijepodnevnim satima. Ekipe su na terenu i rade na otklanjanju kvara, saopćeno je iz tuzlanskog vodovoda.

