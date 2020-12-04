RK Sloboda dočekuje Leotar

Od
A. K.
-
Rukometni klub Sloboda u subotu, 5. decembra 2020. godine u okviru 12. kola Premijer lige BiH dočekuje ekipu RK Leotar Trebinje. Utakmica je zakazana za 18:00h u Maloj sali SKPC Mejdan uz live stream na YouTube kanalu RK Sloboda.

