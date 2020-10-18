Rukometaši Slobode slavili protiv Krivaje

Od
N. S.
-
 

Rukometni klub Sloboda u okviru 4. kola Premijer lige BiH savladao je ekipu RK Krivaja Zavidovići rezultatom 25:20. Utakmica se igrala sa početkom u Maloj sali SKPC Mejdan uz direktan prijenos na BHRT i bez prisustva publike.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA