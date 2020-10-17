Smanjena isporuka toplotne energije na Sjenjaku

Zbog prelsaka TE Tuzla na drugi blok, smanjena je isporuka toplotne energije u naselju Sjenjak, saopćeno je iz Centralnog grijanja Tuzla.

Građani se mole za razumijevanje.

