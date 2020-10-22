Centralno grijanje Tuzla – Uspostavljena isporuka toplinske energije u SPO 15. maj

Od
Al. D.
-
     

Poslije odazivanja stanara SPO 15. maj na poziv za potpisivanje ugovora i dostavljanja većine potpisananih ugovora 21.10.2020. godine, Centralno grijanje je 22.10.2020. godine u 09:00 izvršilo puštanje u rad podstanice.

Pozivaju se stanari da putem predstavnika EV prijave bilo kakve probleme vezane za isporuku, saopćeno je iz ovog preduzeća.

