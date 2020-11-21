CIK ažurirao podatke, pogledajte najnovije rezultate

Centralna izborna komisija danas je ažurirala podatke. Socijaldemokratska partija BiH osvojila je najveći broj glasova u Tuzli i to 8.839, slijedi SDA sa osvojenih 6,156, te SD BiH sa 4,256.

