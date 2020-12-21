Danas je zvanično nastupila zima

Od
S. J.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Zima je ove godine na sjevernoj polulopti Zemlje počela danas u 11.02. U istom trenutku za stanovnike na južnoj Zemljinoj polulopti počelo je ljeto.

Na dan početka zime obdanica je najkraća, a noć najduža.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA