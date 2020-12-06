Fudbaleri Širokog Brijega nadigrali Željezničar

Široki Brijeg je u 18. kolu Premijer lige BiH savladao  Željezničar na Grbavici rezultatom 3:2.

Ovom rezultatu raduju se i u FK Sarajevo koji od 17 sati protiv Borca ima priliku povećati prednost na tabeli u odnosu na Željezničar na osam bodova.

