Na magistralnom putu M-18 Stupari – Kladanj obustavljen saobraćaj

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Zbog saobraćajne nezgode koja se dogodila na magistralnom putu M-18 Stupari – Kladanj u mjestu Prijanovići potpuno je obustavljen saobraćaj.

Policijski uviđaj je u toku, javlja IC BIHAMK-a.

 

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA