Narodno pozorište Tuzla: Otkazano večerašnje izvođenje predstave Čarlijeva tetka

Od
B. K.
-
Večeras je u Narodnom pozorištu Tuzla u 19:30 sati trebala biti izvedena predstava Čarlijeva tetka, no zbog bolesti jednog člana postave, otkazano je večerašnje izvođenje predstave “Čarlijeva tetka”, saopćeno je iz Narodnog pozorišta Tuzla.

 

