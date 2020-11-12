Naselje Batva i put Križani bez vode

Naselje Batva i put Križani trenutno su bez vodosnabdijevanja zbog kvara. Radovi su u toku.

Gornja Tuzla je još uvijek bez vodosnabdijevanja zbog kvara na cjevovodu čije se otklanjanje očekuje u toku dana.

