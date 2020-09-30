Naselje Brgule do sutra bez vode

Zbog većeg kvara naselje Brgule, trenutno je bez vode, a otklanjanje kvara očekuje se tokom sutrašnjeg dana, saopćeno je iz JKP “Vodovod i kanalizacija” Tuzla.

Do okončanja radova građani se mole za strpljenje i razumijevanje.

