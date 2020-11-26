Normalizovan saobraćaj na magistralnom putu Tuzla – Srebrenik

Završen je uviđaj saobraćajne nezgode koja se dogodila na magistralnom putu Tuzla-Srebrenik u mjestu Tinja. Na ovoj dionici saobraća se nesmetano.

