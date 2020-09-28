Objavljen konkurs za obavljanje volonterskog staža

Ministarstvo za boračka pitanja Tuzlanskog kantona objavljuje Ponovljeni konkurs za podnošenje zahtjeva za obavljanje volonterskog staža/stručnog osposoblj avanja bez zasnivanja radnog odnosa branilaca i članova njihovih porodica za 2020. godinu. Više informacija na sljedećem linku:

Ponovljeni konkurs

