Obustavljeno vodosnabdijevanje u Rudarskoj ulici

Od
A. D.
-
Obustavljeno je vodosnabdijevanje u Rudarskoj ulici u periodu od 8 sati pa do završetka radova, saopćili su iz JKP Vodovod i kanalizacija Tuzla.

Uredno vodosnabdijevanje u ostalim gradskim i prigradskim naseljima.

 

