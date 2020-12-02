Osmina finala Kupa BiH: Salines Tuzla City danas dočekuje Mostar SG

Od
A. Ć.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

U okviru osmine finala Kupa BiH 2020/2021 ekipa FC Salines Tuzla City dočekuje FC ”Mostar SG”  iz Mostara.

Utakmica se igra 2. decembra (srijeda) od 18:00 sati u tuzlanskom Mejdanu bez prisustva publike. Medijima je ulaz dozvoljen uz poštivanje epidemioloških mjera.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA