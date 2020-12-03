Otklonjen kvar na cjevovodu u istočnom dijelu grada

Kvar u istočnom dijelu grada je saniran te je u toku zapunjavanje sistema vodom. U narednim satima očekuje se normalizacija vodosnabdijevanja. Uredno vodosnabdijevanje u ostalim gradskim i prigradskim naseljima.

