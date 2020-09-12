Otkrivamo kako se analizira gradska voda i šta su pokazale dosadašnje analize /VIDEO/

Od
S. J.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Kako znamo da je voda za piće u Tuzli čista? Da li je ona higijenski i fizičkohemijski ispitana? U konačnici ko vrši ispitivanja i koliko su ona česta?Odgovore na sva ova pitanja donosimo u prilogu.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA