Premijer Novalić danas u posjeti Banovićima povodom Dana rudara

Premijer Federacije Bosne i Hercegovine Fadil Novalić boravit će danas u posjeti Banovićima povodom obilježavanja Dana rudara BiH, najavio je Ured Vlade FBiH za odnose s javnošću.

Obilježavanju će prisustvovati i federalni ministar energije, rudarstva i industrije Nermin Džindić.

